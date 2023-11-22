Metro
Gunmen attack Adamawa State Police headquarters
The Adamawa State Police Headquarters came under attack in the wee hours of Wednesday, sending residents of Yola into panic.
The Police headquarters is located at the heart of Jimeta community in Yola North local government area.
According to reports, sounds of gunshot rent the air for at least 30 minutes.
Read also: Military lists challenges in tackling Boko Haram, insecurity in Nigeria
The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the attack to reporters, but said things were under control.
Nguroje, who disclosed that the attack was repelled, said the identities of those behind it was unknown.
One source in the community claimed the attackers were military personnel on a revenge mission, following the alleged killing of a military officer by the police.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...