Gunmen attack Adamawa State Police headquarters

The Adamawa State Police Headquarters came under attack in the wee hours of Wednesday, sending residents of Yola into panic.

The Police headquarters is located at the heart of Jimeta community in Yola North local government area.

According to reports, sounds of gunshot rent the air for at least 30 minutes.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the attack to reporters, but said things were under control.

Nguroje, who disclosed that the attack was repelled, said the identities of those behind it was unknown.

One source in the community claimed the attackers were military personnel on a revenge mission, following the alleged killing of a military officer by the police.

