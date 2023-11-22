Adamawa CP orders investigation into attack on police headquarters by soldiers

Afolabi Babatola, the commissioner of police for Adamawa state, on Wednesday denounced the recent altercation that took place between state police and military soldiers near Target Junction in the Yola North Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Jacob Daniel, a police inspector, was killed in the attack on the police complex.

According to Daily Trust, in the wee hours of Wednesday, gunmen allegedly stormed the state police headquarters in Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area, causing panic among the locals.

A source who was mentioned in the newspaper revealed that the attackers were military troops on a revenge mission after the police were accused of killing a military official.

The CP has therefore, ordered an “immediate investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice,” according to a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, in a tweet shared by the state police command on X (formerly Twitter).

The state PPRO stated that the CP “warned that attacks on all security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Command holds the lives of all security personnel sacrosanct, and such unwarranted conflict would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.”

The CP stressed the “commitment of the Command to the protection of lives and property,” while noting the significance of working with other sister security agents in “protecting the fundamental rights of security operatives, n order to enable them to advance their sacred mandate of serving & protecting the citizens better.”

The tweet added, “The police boss appealed for calm as the top management of both security agencies are doing everything legally possible to address the situation.”

