Troops rescue 31 kidnapped persons in Sokoto

Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) troops of Joint Task Force Northwest have freed thirty-one hostages who were abducted in Sokoto State.

This is while the Northwest Operation, led by Major General Godwin Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, intensified the assault and carried out a number of clearance operations to terrorists’ and bandits’ enclaves in its northwest operational areas.

The spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, said in a statement issued on Wednesday in Gusau that the troops cleared Alya Fulani village, Buani Forest, where thirty kidnapped individuals were rescued, as part of a recent clearance operation that was carried out on Tuesday in the Tangaza Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

He added that all the discovered terrorists/bandits’ hideouts were destroyed as the terrorists/bandits abandoned their captives and fled from their camps before the arrival of the aggressive troops.

The troops also proceeded to Goboro village where one female kidnapped victim was rescued as the terrorists/bandits fled in disarray due to the troops’ superior firepower.

The commander commended the gallantry of the troops, charging them to do more and continue to deny the terrorists any freedom of action.

