Troops kill two suspected bandits, rescue 5 hostages in Zamfara

Troops of Hadarin Daji have killed two suspected terrorists and rescued five abducted persons during raids on the criminals’ hideout in Zamfara State.

The spokesman for Operation Hadarin Daji, Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim, confirmed the news in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau.

He said the troops conducted clearance operations on terrorist hideouts at Tugan Gama, Tugan Hausawa, Tugan Nabaru, Yarsabia, and Daji Yanayin Kari in the Anka local government area of the state between Thursday and Friday.

The spokesman added that other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds after a fierce gun duel with the troops.

“The five victims – a child, 2 females, and 3 males – were successfully rescued and reunited with their families,” Yahaya stated.

