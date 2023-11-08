Troops arrest prime suspect in murder of Fulani community leader

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Adamu Idris, leader of the Fulani community in Panyam, Mangu local government of Plateau State.

Security agents found the body of Idris, who was declared missing on September 24, in a shallow grave in Bauchi State a few days later.

The spokesman of OPSH, Oya James, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Jos, said the operatives arrested the suspect, Philip Gokas aka Jaykimo at a bar in the Ogba area of Lagos State.

The statement read: “The arrest of Mr. Philip Gokas is a testament to the commitment and unwavering dedication of OPSH and the effectiveness of collaborative efforts.

“Mr. Gokas has fully confessed to the crime and has provided crucial information that will aid in the arrest of additional individuals involved in this heinous act in the coming days.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill Fulani leader in Plateau

“This development serves as a clear warning to criminals that they cannot elude justice as security agencies retain the capacity and resilience to utilise all elements of national power to hold them accountable as directed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. CG Musa.

“Recall that, following the murder of Ardo Panyam, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, directed Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) to recover the body of the deceased, which was accomplished by the OPSH tactical team in a remote area of Bauchi State and handed over to the family for burial.

The directive further charged the troops to quickly hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice to prevent reprisals and a fresh circle of violence after the peace being enjoyed on the Plateau consequent upon the launch of Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV.

“The breakthrough also signifies a milestone in our pursuit for justice. We, therefore, remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining peace and security on the Plateau and its environs. We will continue to work tirelessly to prevent any escalation of violence.”

