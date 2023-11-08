Tinubu appoints 20 commissioners for population commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 20 commissioners to the National Population Commission (NPC).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He added that nine of the commissioners were appointed for a second term in office.

The statement read: “The new appointees are Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Alex Ukam (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta), Dr. Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi), Ms. Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna) and Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano).

Others are – Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun), Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo), Ms. Mary Afan (Plateau) and Mr. Ogiri Henry (Rivers).

“Meanwhile, the reappointed commissioners are – Dr. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai (Borno), Dr. Tony Aiyejina (Edo), Mr. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo), Mudashiru Hussain (Osun) and Mr. Saany Sale (Taraba).

“The President tasked the new and returning NPC Federal Commissioners to successfully implement all measures taken by his administration to produce and effectively appropriate accurate population data with which lasting solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges can be conclusively developed and executed.”

