Tinubu promises to address Niger Delta infrastructural challenges

President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday he has put measures in place to address the infrastructural challenges in the Niger Delta.

The president stated this when he declared open the 6th Meeting of the National Council of Niger Delta (NCND) in Asaba, Delta State.

Tinubu, who was represented at the meeting by the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Abubakar Audu, said efforts were being made to transform the infrastructural and economic fortunes of the region and the country at large.

He said: “The focus of this council is in tandem with the cardinal objectives of my administration, which are adequately enunciated in the Renewed Hope Agenda document.

“May I reiterate that the Renewed Hope Agenda encompasses much more than driving economic growth in Nigeria.

“It is also about creating jobs, improving education, healthcare and reducing poverty, and building a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians.

“It is expected to bring succour to all citizens of Nigeria in these difficult times.”

The president, therefore, urged all stakeholders in the Niger Delta to key into the theme and ensure maximum deliverables were attained.

He said his administration was committed to implementing the Federal Government’s efforts to address the challenges of underdevelopment and insecurity in the Niger Delta.

“My administration is committed to implementing projects and programmes geared towards addressing the diverse needs of its people and for sustainable growth and development in the region.

“Government has developed a holistic plan for the development of the Niger Delta region and, indeed, all parts of Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, education and harnessing the bountiful resources of all parts of our great country.

“This is evident in the Ministerial Performance Bond for Presidential Priorities and Deliverables for 2023 – 2027, which was signed between the Minister of Niger Delta Development, myself as well as with all members of the Federal Executive Council.

“To achieve these development initiatives, my administration deemed it fit to widen the scope of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development that is saddled with the responsibility of formulating and executing plans, programmes and other initiatives for the development of the region,” Tinubu added.

