Tinubu reaffirms commitment to Niger Delta development

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to address environmental degradation and other concerns in the Niger Delta.

The President gave the assurance during a meeting with the South-South Monarchs Forum led by the Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Maj.–Gen Felix Mujakperuo (retd) at the State House, Abuja.

He told the monarchs that his administration was working to strengthen Nigeria’s durability and approach to climate change, environmental restoration, infrastructure development, and security and stability in the region.

Tinubu, who commended the traditional rulers for their understanding approach to his administration’s ongoing economic reforms, promised that Nigerians would soon enjoy the benefits of the “tough decisions” taken by the government.

He said: ”We are working to revive the economy from the damage of several years. We seek your support, prayers, and understanding, and I am glad that the Vice-Chairman of the Forum served in an organisation where we need intelligence to operate.

“You (the traditional institution) will be the source of the intelligence we need for the holistic development of our country, and anytime you need to tell us something, do not hesitate to reach out to this office.

“I will take on all of your concerns, and I will address each of them one by one. We cannot underestimate your contributions to the peace and stability of this country.

“Continue to uphold us in your prayers and in talking to our youths to keep faith with the country because light is already visible at the end of the tunnel.”

In his remarks, Mujakperuo appealed to President Tinubu to follow up on all developmental efforts in the region.

“Mr. President you know the problems of our region as an expert with experience in the energy industry.

“We see you working hard to solve our problems, and we are comforted that you have pledged to take on our concerns and bring a final solution to them,” he stated.

