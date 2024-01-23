Miyetti Allah president not in our custody – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Tuesday night the President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, was not in its custody.

The Miyetti Allah’s National Secretary, Saleh Al-Hassan, had earlier told journalists on Tuesday that a group of soldiers and DSS operatives arrested Bodejo at the group’s head office in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

He, however, said the president’s arrest was not in connection with the creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, made the clarification in a terse WhatsApp message sent to journalists on Tuesday night.

He wrote: “Bello Bodejo is not with the DSS.”

