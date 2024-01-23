PDP to screen Edo governorship aspirants January 29

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed January 29 for the screening of its governorship aspirants in Edo State.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night in Abuja, said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has set up a seven-man committee headed by the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to screen the aspirants.

The Edo State governorship election will take place on September 21.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee of our great party, the PDP, has approved nominations into the screening committee.

The committee will screen all the gubernatorial aspirants for the upcoming governorship primary election in Edo State.

“The screening exercise is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, National Secretariat, Abuja, FCT, by 9:00 a.m. prompt.

“Members of the committee are Caleb Mutfwang as the Chairman, Erelu Olusola Obada (Member); Aminu Shagari (Member), Afolabi Alimi (Member), and Hassan Saleh (Member).

“Others are Sen. Ighoyota Amori (Member), Felix Omemu (SS Zonal Secretary) as Member/Secretary, and Mrs Maimuna Johnson (Administrative Secretary).”

