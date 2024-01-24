News
Tinubu seeks deeper partnership with multinationals, speaks on PIA
President Bola Tinubu has pledged continued support for the oil and gas industry, emphasizing his commitment to implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and fostering stronger partnerships with multinational companies.
The president spoke when he received a delegation, led by Clay Neff, president of Chevron International Exploration and Production, on Tuesday in Abuja.
President Tinubu’s remarks came through a statement issued by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale.
He welcomed Chevron’s commitment to build on its investments in shallow and deep water operations in Nigeria, commending the company’s ongoing $1.4 billion drilling project with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.
Read Also: Proposed sale of Shell’s asset runs into troubled water, as oil workers kick, say buyers unknown
“Nigeria is proud of the 60-year partnership with Chevron, and we believe this partnership will be strengthened to add mutually beneficial value for the benefit of your shareholders as well as the living standards and economic opportunities of our population,” President Tinubu said.
The statement highlighted the government’s intention to “provide the needed interventions” in the oil and gas sector, aligning with the provisions outlined in the PIA.
“’You must see the PIA as a legacy law. We assure you of quick interventions and turnaround on any issue you may have in your operations in our country,” the president further noted.
The statement further alluded to plans for “deepening” partnerships with multinational companies, indicating a potential shift towards increased collaboration within the industry. This approach could signify a focus on leveraging multinationals’ expertise and capital in driving exploration, production, and downstream activities.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...