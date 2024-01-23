Tinubu meets US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The US top diplomat began his tour of four African nations-Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Angola – this week.

Nigeria is the third country he is visiting on his Africa tour aimed at building better bilateral relations and partnership with the continent.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, received Blinken at the forecourt of the State House in Abuja.

He is to hold bilateral talks with the Nigerian delegation headed by President Tinubu.

