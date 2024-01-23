INEC charges military, police, others on security for February 3 bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday tasked the military and other security agencies to ensure a secure environment for the conduct of the February 3 bye-election across the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the call at the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting on the election in Abuja.

Yakubu, also the Co-Chairman of the committee, also charged security agencies to monitor the activities of political parties, their candidates, and supporters ahead of the election.

The commission will conduct rerun and bye-elections in nine states across the country on February 3 to fill vacant seats in National and state Assemblies.

The seats became vacant following the death and resignation of some lawmakers at national and state levels.

He said: “As you are all aware, the election is a multi-stakeholder responsibility. INEC has a role to play. So too are other stakeholders.

“As security agencies, it is your responsibility to secure the environment to enable us deploy personnel and materials, the protection of observers, the media as well as the polling and collation agents representing the political parties and candidates.

“Without a secured and peaceful environment, the conduct of credible elections is imperiled.

“From experience, the conduct of isolated elections such as bye-elections and re-run election can be very challenging.

“We must pay attention to the potentials for disruptive behaviour by some candidates and their supporters.

“A re-run election conducted in one Polling Unit or a handful of Polling Units can be severely disrupted by acts of thuggery knowing full well that these few locations will determine the outcome of the election.

“Arising from the reports we received from the states, concerns have been raised about the impact of the prevailing insecurity in some states on the conduct of the elections, made worse by incendiary statements by some political actors.”

The INEC chief also charged the security agencies to get prepared for the governorship election slated for later in the tear in Edo and Ondo States

“Accordingly, party primaries for Edo will commence next week and end three weeks later (i.e. February 1 to February 24). For Ondo State, primaries will be held between April 6 and April 27.

“Our collective experience as election managers and security agencies shows that party primaries can sometimes be more acrimonious than general elections.

“Therefore, as we prepare for the by-elections and re-run elections, we should equally be prepared for the two major elections later in this year in Edo and Ondo states,“ he added.

