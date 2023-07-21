Lessons of 2023 polls will be used to improve future elections —INEC Chairman, Yakubu

Experiences of the 2023 general elections would be used as lessons to improve the collation and declaration of future elections’ results, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said.

According to Yakubu, the same submission will be harnessed to work on future recruitment, training and posting of Collation and Returning Officers, as well as logistics for movement to and from places of assignments.

The INEC Chairman said this at the INEC post-election review meeting with the Collation and Returning Officers held in Abuja on Friday.

Yakubu also called on the electoral body’s senior officials to brainstorm on the past election’s happenings to address “the integrity of the collation and declaration procedure, including the application of the law, regulations and guidelines for result management.”

“The role of technology in result management; security of Collation/Returning Officers and the collation centres; conduct of party agents and election observers during collation and conduct of security personnel”, Yakubu said.

The electoral body, in a statement released on its Twitter handle, quoted Yakubu as saying: “The Commission is aware that as collation and returning officers, you worked under extremely challenging circumstances by tediously and manually completing designated forms as provided by law and either moved them to the next level of collation or concluded the processes as Returning Officers.

“Many of you also have the cognate experience of result management, having served in similar capacities in at least three electoral cycles. The Commission appreciates your commitment, dedication to duty and sacrifice to the cause of our democracy.

“At the same time, issues have arisen and some Nigerians have raised concerns about result management at various levels. While some of the issues are subject of litigations and therefore sub judice, we can nevertheless discuss them broadly and most importantly share experience on the way forward.

“It is, therefore, the Commission’s expectation that at this meeting, we will identify areas of strength and weaknesses as well as the necessary reforms that we need to introduce going forward.”

“More specifically, and from your practical experience in the 2023 General Election, we would like to hear your perspectives on the processes and procedures”, Yakubu further told the National Commissioners, Collation and Returning Officers, and other Senior Officials.

He also assured Nigerians that the meeting was to focus on the reviews of the last general election to produce a detailed report.

“Consistent with the Commission’s commitment, when the review engagements are exhausted, a comprehensive report will be prepared. It is, therefore, expected that you will share your field experiences candidly. We would like to hear from you and what can be done to improve this critical aspect of the electoral process,” Yakubu added.

