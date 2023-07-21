Absence of witnesses stops Kano gov from opening defence at Election Tribunal

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf could not open his defence before the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on Friday due to the absence of three witnesses.

Yusuf, who was the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18 governorship election, was expected to open his defence after the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closed their cases on July 15 and July 21 respectively.

The APC is challenging INEC for declaring the NNPP candidate winner of the election. The party joined INEC, Yusuf and the NNPP as respondents in the petition before the tribunal.

Read also: Court elects to hear N1.5bn suit by former Akwa Ibom Gov Attah against Malami

When the petition was called, Counsel to Yusuf, Mr Eyitayo Fatigun (SAN) told the court that the three witnesses they had invited were absent.

Fatigun said: “We apologise because the three witnesses had flight issues getting to Kano from Abuja. My Lord, we seek an adjournment.”

Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Osayomi and Counsel to NNPP, John Olusola SAN, did not oppose the prayer.

Also, the counsel to the petitioner, Offiong Offiong (SAN) did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

The head of the tribunal, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay thereafter adjourned the matter until Saturday for the NNPP to open its case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now