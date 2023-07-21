Politics
Tinubu promises to deploy state machinery against terrorists, others
President Bola Tinubu said on Friday his administration would deploy the entire machinery of state to protect lives and property in the country.
Tinubu, who stated this at the graduation ceremony of the Senior Course 45 of the Command and Staff College in Jaji, added that the country’s armed forces are well-equipped to discharge their responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.
He also urged Nigerians to support the government and security agents in the ongoing efforts at ridding the country of insecurity.
READ ALSO: Group warns Tinubu against giving Ganduje key cabinet position
He stressed that the contemporary and emerging security threats in West Africa demanded that governments and other stakeholders must work together to bring peace to the Lake Chad region.
The president said: “The threats posed by Boko Haram and other terror groups required new strategies and equipment to tackle.”
