Group warns Tinubu against giving Ganduje key cabinet position

A civil society group, the Coalition for Good Governance and Government’s Responsiveness (C3GR) has expressed concerns about potential appointments by the Federal Government.

The group, in separate letters to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, signed by its Executive Director, Adebowale Rasheed, said that it was not expedient to award key positions to the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, due to controversies surrounding their characters..

C3GR, in the letter to President Tinubu, dated July 17, 2023, noted that “While it is lawful to appoint the erstwhile Governor (Ganduje) of Kano State to your cabinet, it is not expedient”, pointing to the controversial video that surfaced online, allegedly showing Ganduje collecting and storing dollars.

“Your Excellency will agree with us that this is not the time for a person with questions about his character begging for answers to be invited to your cabinet,” the letter reads, arguing that any potential appointment of Ganduje would bring a blemish to Tinubu’s government, which it claimed has started well.

In a s similar letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the C3GR raised concerns about the potential appointment of Alhassan Doguwa as Chairman of the Security and National Intelligence Committee in the House.

The group cited Doguwa’s potential re-arraignment for alleged manslaughter or murder as a significant reason for their concerns.

“Your bold decision and action in this regard, devoid of personal and party sentiments will send a positive signal to the country,” the group wrote to Abbas, urging him to avoid the potential embarrassment the appointment of Doguwa could bring to the House.

The C3GR, while admitting that it is lawful to make these appointments, emphasized the need for expedience in the face of public scrutiny.

