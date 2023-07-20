VP Shettima chairs Economic Council meeting in Abuja

The second National Economic Council, or NEC, meeting is currently being chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The 36 governors of the federation make up the NEC, along with ministers responsible for finances, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, and others.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, his colleague Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai, the deputy governor of Enugu State, arrived early to the council chamber for the 11 a.m. meeting.

Also present are, the Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahya, Zamfara governor, Dauda Lawan, Katsina, Dikko Radda, Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak Abia, Dr. Alex Otti, Chundung and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Others are Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed, Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, Delta, Sheriff Obrevwori, Kebbi, Nasir Idris Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo, Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Deputy governor of Kogi state, David Onoja, Jigawa state, Umaru Namadi, Yobe state, Mai Mala Bunu and Bayelsa, Duoye Diri.

Others include Akwa Ibom , Umo Eno, Cross River, Prince Bassey Otu, Ondo State acting governor , Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliu, Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, Benue, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno and Imo, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

