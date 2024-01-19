Shettima unveils mission to sell ‘the Nigerian Dream’ at World Economic Forum

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, took center stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week, bearing a significant responsibility – to “sell the Nigerian dream” to a global gathering of leaders.

In an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Shettima revealed his presidential mandate, highlighting the country’s potential and ambitions on the world stage.

“With Tinubu at the helm of affairs, we have never had it good in terms of governance. He mandated me to go and sell the Nigerian dream and I am here to showcase Nigeria to you all,” Shettima said.

Explaining why it was important that the country was represented in Davos, the Vice President said as Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, Nigeria’s presence at the conference was very essential as the trajectory of global growth is hinged on the continent.

“You know Nigeria represents Africa, the most populous nation in Africa, it has its largest economy. The trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. So, we have to be in Davos to sell the Nigerian brand because wherever Nigeria goes, that is where Africa goes.”

This mission reflects Nigeria’s desire to move beyond traditional narratives and showcase its potential as a thriving economy with abundant opportunities. Shettima’s presence at WEF serves as a platform to engage with investors, policymakers, and business leaders, seeking partnerships and investments that can fuel Nigeria’s growth and development.

However, acknowledging the nation’s existing challenges, Shettima vowed to present a realistic picture. “We are not shying away from our hurdles,” he stated. “Security concerns, infrastructure gaps, and corruption are issues we are actively addressing. But we are also showcasing the progress we have made and the concrete steps we are taking to overcome these obstacles.”

