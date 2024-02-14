Politics
Shettima takes centre stage, as dignitaries gather for Bayelsa Gov’s inauguration
Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Yenagoa shortly before 1:30 pm today, marking the official start of Governor Douye Diri’s inauguration ceremony.
Shettima’s presence, alongside dignitaries like Vice President of Liberia Jeremiah Koung and former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, underscores the significance of this event for Bayelsa State and the nation as a whole.
Read Also: Tinubu requests Senate’s confirmation of five CBN directors
The arrival of the Vice President was punctuated by the national anthem, officially kicking off the ceremony shortly after 1:25 pm. This gathering of prominent figures highlights the national interest in Bayelsa’s leadership transition and Governor Diri’s second term in office.
The presence of former presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan added another layer to the ceremony, potentially representing continuity and support for the democratic process.
As the ceremony unfolds, all eyes are on Governor Diri’s inaugural address, where he is expected to outline his vision for the state’s future and address pressing issues like development, security, and economic prosperity.
