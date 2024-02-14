Politics
Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Ohiri as DG NHIA
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, sought the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate for the confirmation of Dr Kelechi Ohiri’s appointment as the Director-General, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).
Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Wednesday.
“Confirmation of Chairman of Director-General, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).
“In accordance with the provisions of section 40, sub section one of the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022.
“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Dr .Kelechi Ohiri as Director General, National Health Insurance Authority(NHIA).
“While hoping that the request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest regards,” Tinubu said in the letter.
Akpabio thereafter referred to the request to Senate Committees on Health, for further legislative inputs and report back to plenary in one week.
