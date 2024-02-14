Soldier questions National Honours for Super Eagles amid battlefield sacrifices

A Nigerian soldier has sparked an online debate by questioning the government’s decision to reward the Super Eagles football team with houses, plots of land, and national honors following their second-place finish in the African Cup of Nations.

The soldier’s comments highlight the ongoing issue of balancing recognition for national figures with the needs of those serving in the military.

Adie Paul, a soldier who reportedly sustained a bullet injury while serving in the North East, took to social media to voice his frustration.

He criticized the awarding of houses, land, and the Order of the Niger (OON) national honor to the Super Eagles players, particularly those who had minimal playing time during the tournament. His comments echo a sentiment shared by some Nigerians who believe that soldiers fighting for the country deserve equal recognition and support.

He made his position known while reacting to a post by an X-user, drpenking, who tweeted, “Even Ahmed Musa wey no kick ball once for AFCON follow collect flat, land and OON. Wonderful times.”

Reacting to the post, the soldier, while sharing a picture, wrote, “Yet, as a soldier, I stayed in the North East fighting Boko Haram for four years plus, I was shot and I am still carrying the bullet in me till date, not even a medal from the Army/Nigeria government.”

Yet as a soldier I stayed in northeast fighting Boko Haram for 4 years plus, I was shot nd still carrying the bullet in me till date, not even a medal from the army/Nigeria government. https://t.co/PQgCNysm1X pic.twitter.com/mZcKBsvqir — Tormentor (@AdiePaul9) February 13, 2024

The Nigerian military has been battling various security challenges for years, with soldiers facing risks and making sacrifices in the line of duty. Many argue that these soldiers deserve more recognition and support from the government, both in terms of material resources and public appreciation.

Paul’s statement has drawn mixed reactions online. Some netizens support his point of view, urging the government to prioritize soldiers’ welfare and recognize their sacrifices. Others defend the Super Eagles’ reward, arguing that their achievement brought national pride and joy to many Nigerians.

