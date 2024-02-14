News
Nigerian govt promises to address concerns of nurses, midwives on new registration guidelines —Presidency
The Nigerian government has promised to address the concerns of nurses and midwives to keep them happy and boost service delivery following protests in Lagos and Abuja by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).
NANNM members had staged the protests to express their displeasure over what they said was an attempt by the Nursing Council to hinder their freedom to pursue career opportunities.
They specifically urged the nursing regulatory council to address concerns bordering on welfare, salary scales, staff shortages, and other rights.
In the revised registration guidelines, the Nursing Council had stated that applicants seeking verification of certificates from foreign nursing boards and councils must possess two years of post-qualification experience from the date of issuance of the permanent practicing licence.
But while speaking on efforts to improve healthcare, maternal and child health at a forum in Abuja on Tuesday, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Health, Dr Salma Anas-Kolo, promised that the government would resolve issues raised by NANNM so as to encourage the medical workers to do their best in service delivery.
Salma-Kolo, while promising to look into the concerns, said that the government would strive to improve the working environment and welfare of healthcare workers in the country.
She noted that nurses and midwives were the faces of healthcare delivery as they usually spend more time with patients than any other medic and as such, their welfare should be a top priority.
“They are very important to us and very critical in terms of nursing care and the delivery of health care, even when there are no doctors,” Salma-Kolo said.
“We are committed to improving on issues raised by human resources. One area we want to address in creating an enabling environment is to also address the issue of rivalry.
“We are working to address the conflict areas and all the areas that will motivate our nurses and midwives. We want all health workers to be happy,” she promised.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...