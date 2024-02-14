Nigerian govt promises to address concerns of nurses, midwives on new registration guidelines —Presidency

The Nigerian government has promised to address the concerns of nurses and midwives to keep them happy and boost service delivery following protests in Lagos and Abuja by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

NANNM members had staged the protests to express their displeasure over what they said was an attempt by the Nursing Council to hinder their freedom to pursue career opportunities.

They specifically urged the nursing regulatory council to address concerns bordering on welfare, salary scales, staff shortages, and other rights.

In the revised registration guidelines, the Nursing Council had stated that applicants seeking verification of certificates from foreign nursing boards and councils must possess two years of post-qualification experience from the date of issuance of the permanent practicing licence.

But while speaking on efforts to improve healthcare, maternal and child health at a forum in Abuja on Tuesday, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Health, Dr Salma Anas-Kolo, promised that the government would resolve issues raised by NANNM so as to encourage the medical workers to do their best in service delivery.

Salma-Kolo, while promising to look into the concerns, said that the government would strive to improve the working environment and welfare of healthcare workers in the country.

She noted that nurses and midwives were the faces of healthcare delivery as they usually spend more time with patients than any other medic and as such, their welfare should be a top priority.

“They are very important to us and very critical in terms of nursing care and the delivery of health care, even when there are no doctors,” Salma-Kolo said.

“We are committed to improving on issues raised by human resources. One area we want to address in creating an enabling environment is to also address the issue of rivalry.

“We are working to address the conflict areas and all the areas that will motivate our nurses and midwives. We want all health workers to be happy,” she promised.

