Buy goods made in Nigeria to support Naira, presidency tells citizens

The presidency, on Friday, urged Nigerians to purchase domestically manufactured goods in order to support the naira, believing that this is the only way to ensure that the country’s economy grows.

The advise was given on Friday at a press briefing with State House Correspondents by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Advisor on Media and Publicity.

“One, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to communicate very clearly to our people, that there has never been a more important time in our history to actively agree together,” he said.

“That we will patronize and purchase made-in-Nigeria products across all value chains across all sectors.”

He claimed that President Tinubu made this choice in order to guarantee that the value of the Nigerian naira relative to other world currencies will continue to rise.

The president’s aide also emphasised government initiatives, citing the presidential conditional grant programme, which offers non-repayable grants of up to N50,000 to one million nano enterprises and N75 billion to 75 major manufacturers that employ more than 1,000 Nigerians, as examples of how the government is working to better the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, the President is making every effort to guarantee that he intervenes to lessen the load on families while also making sure that he holds the Nigerian federal government and the public sector responsible for responsible expenditure.

