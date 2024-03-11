Presidency points finger at sub-regional forces in Kaduna school abduction

The Nigerian presidency has taken a controversial stance on the recent kidnapping of over 280 students and teachers in Kaduna State.

Blaming external forces, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, alleged on TVC’s Politics on Sunday that “sub-regional geopolitical forces” are actively conspiring against Nigeria’s stability.

On the programme titled ‘Counting the Cost of Presidents Tinubu’s Reforms,’ Ngelale revealed that the Federal Government is already receiving support from the United States for the release of students kidnapped in Kaduna.

“I will say this: Across the north, we understand that some of the sub-regional geopolitical forces that are currently at play are actively conspiring against the stability of Nigeria,” said the President’s spokesman.

This statement comes amidst national outrage following the abduction at the Government Secondary School and LEA primary school in Kuriga. The attack by suspected terrorists is the latest in a string of kidnappings that have plagued the country, particularly in northern regions.

The United Nations had confirmed that over 200 persons were abducted from the internally displaced persons camp in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

However, Ngelale affirmed that the Federal Government was on top of the situation and has received support from the US to secure the release of the school children and address the regional forces at play.

“We understand that and we are not sleeping. We are responding to it and we’re doing it in a concerted way, with our neighbors.

“And it is worth noting that the United States government has also pledged its assistance to ensure that there is a full return of all of the schoolchildren who were kidnapped recently in Kaduna.

“But the point is we are going to continue to intensify our collaboration not just within the region, but internationally to make sure that some of the regional actors that are conspiring against our nation are brought to justice and ultimately silenced in the future,” he explained.

Ngelale’s comments offer little in the way of concrete details about these “sub-regional forces.” Security experts have expressed skepticism, suggesting the focus should be on bolstering domestic security measures and apprehending the kidnappers.

The allegation has also drawn criticism for potentially diverting attention from the government’s responsibility to protect its citizens. Calls for improved security infrastructure and a more proactive approach to combating terrorism are likely to intensify in the wake of this tragedy.

The abduction of these students has sparked national grief and a demand for decisive action. Whether the government’s strategy of blaming external forces proves effective or merely deflects from domestic shortcomings is a question Nigerians are anxiously waiting to see answered.

