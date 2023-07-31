Tinubu appoints Osinbajo’s ex-aide as special adviser on media

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Willie Bassey, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The appointment, according to Bassey, will take effect from July 31.

Ngalale served as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs in the office of former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

He will replace the presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, who has been appointed as minister by President Tinubu.

The statement read: “The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment.”

