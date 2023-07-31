News
Makinde appoints new Amotekun chairman, retains board members
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Mr. Sikiru Akande, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, as the new chairman of the board of the state’s Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.
The Chief of Staff to the governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Ibadan, said his principal also reappointed all other members of the Amotekun board with Mrs. Esther Akinbode as Secretary.
READ ALSO: Makinde reappoints Owoseni, Titilola-Sodo, others in Oyo
The Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Fatai Owoseni, and Executive Assistant on Security to the Governor, Sunday Odukoya, are statutory members of the board.
Other members of the board are – Bisiriyu Olayanju, Khadijat Hamzat, Samson Ogunlowo, Oba Oladapo Oyediran, R.A. Babalola, the state commissioner of police, and a representative of the armed forces.
