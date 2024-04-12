Amotekun arrests security guard for stealing air conditioners in Osun

The South-West security network, Amotekun Corps, has arrested a 25-year-old security guard for allegedly stealing nine air conditioners in Osun State.

The Commander of Amotekun in the state, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, said in a statement on Friday that the suspect, Micheal Eze, was arrested after allegedly selling the stolen air conditioners to scrap buyers in Osogbo.

He said: “The suspect was arrested on Monday after the owners of the house he was engaged to guard in GRA, Osogbo, reported to Amotekun that their air conditioners had been stolen.

READ ALSO: Amotekun arrests 8 suspected cultists in Osun

“After his arrest, he confessed to having stolen and sold the air conditioners worth N400,000 each to scrap buyers in Osogbo for N5,000 per one.

“The suspect equally confessed that it was not his first time stealing his employer’s property.”

The commander said two of the air conditioners were, however, recovered from their buyers.

He said the suspect had been handed over to the Director of State Security Service (DSS) for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now