Amotekun arrests 31 suspects as Ondo deploys 100 officers to aid Ekiti school abduction rescue

Following the shocking abduction of five pupils and four staff members of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools in Emure Ekiti on Monday, Ondo State has stepped in to offer crucial support.

In a decisive move, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa authorized the deployment of 100 personnel from the state’s security outfit, Amotekun, to assist in securing the release of the captives.

This deployment, confirmed by Amotekun commander in Ondo, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, on Wednesday, underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation. With families in both states gripped by anxiety, the inter-state collaboration demonstrates a unified commitment to securing the victims’ swift return.

Adeleye said this while parading 31 suspected criminals arrested in the state.

According to him ”The governor of our dear state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has ordered that we deploy Amotekun personnel to work with their counterpart in Ekiti to secure the release of the pupils and arrest the killers of the monarchs,

“A couple of hours ago, we had an unfortunate incident in Ekiti and the governor of Ondo State directed we moved in the interest of brotherliness to assist in the security situation in Ekiti State. We deployed 100 personnel to assist Ekiti command.

“We’ve been there in the last 48 hours. Some arrest have been made and we will continue until the perpetrators of such dastardly act are arrested.”

