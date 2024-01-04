Aiyedatiwa pledges to sustain Akeredolu’s legacies

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised to sustain the legacies of his late predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as pledging his support for the continuity of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.

Aiyedatiwa who gave the assurance after a five-kilometre walk with the commanders of Amotekun in honour of Akeredolu on Thursday, said governors of the south-west zone will continue to work together to ensure the continuity of the corps.

The Amotekun commanders of the five South West states of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, and Ondo took part in the walk to honour Akeredolu who was instrumental in the formation of the outfit in 2020.

“I can assure you that Amotekun will be sustained because of its role in the society,” he said while addressing the corps commanders.

“Because the security of lives and properties of the people of the southwest zone is very important to us, we will use whatever is in our possession to support and sustain it.

“Therefore, I commend the Amotekun corps commanders and their men for honouring the late Akeredolu whose passage was a monumental loss to the state and Amotekun as a whole.”

