Akeredolu: Aiyedatiwa declares three-day mourning in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared three-day mourning in honour of his predecessor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in the state.

Akeredolu died in a German hospital on Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor ordered fasting and prayer in memory of the deceased from Thursday to Saturday.

The statement read: “In addition, all national flags will be flown at half-mast to reflect the mood of the state for seven days.

“The governor also ordered the suspension of state government ceremonies during the period of mourning.

“Meanwhile, condolence registers have been opened at the Governor’s Office and the Government House in Akure, as well as at the State Liaison Offices in Lagos and Abuja.

“May the soul of our late leader rest in perfect peace, amen.”

