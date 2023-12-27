News
Soludo signs Anambra 2024 appropriation bill of N410.1bn
The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Wednesday signed the state 2024 appropriation bill.
The government presented the 2024 budget estimate of N410.1 billion and tagged “Changing Gears: The Transformation Agenda Begins,” to the State House of Assembly in November.
The closed-door ceremony held at the Governor’s Lodge in Awka was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Somtochukwu Udeze, and the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, among others.
In his remark, the governor said his administration was committed to implementing the budget.
He stressed the need for investment in vital projects like the new cities of Awka and Onitsha to address the socio-economic needs of the state.
READ ALSO: Soludo presents 2024 budget proposal of N410bn to Anambra Assembly
Soludo thanked stakeholders involved in the budgeting process, including members of the state executive council, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, and the general public for their valuable input.
He commended the Assembly for the swift and diligent work on the budget.
“This year, we set a record. A draft budget was sent to the House of Assembly early last month, and today, it’s been passed into law.
“This speed and efficiency demonstrates the commitment of both the executive and legislative arms of government to moving Anambra forward,” the governor stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...