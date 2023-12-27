Soludo signs Anambra 2024 appropriation bill of N410.1bn

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Wednesday signed the state 2024 appropriation bill.

The government presented the 2024 budget estimate of N410.1 billion and tagged “Changing Gears: The Transformation Agenda Begins,” to the State House of Assembly in November.

The closed-door ceremony held at the Governor’s Lodge in Awka was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Somtochukwu Udeze, and the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, among others.

In his remark, the governor said his administration was committed to implementing the budget.

He stressed the need for investment in vital projects like the new cities of Awka and Onitsha to address the socio-economic needs of the state.

Soludo thanked stakeholders involved in the budgeting process, including members of the state executive council, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, and the general public for their valuable input.

He commended the Assembly for the swift and diligent work on the budget.

“This year, we set a record. A draft budget was sent to the House of Assembly early last month, and today, it’s been passed into law.

“This speed and efficiency demonstrates the commitment of both the executive and legislative arms of government to moving Anambra forward,” the governor stated.

