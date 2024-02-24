Gunmen kill community leader in Anambra

Gunmen on Friday shot dead the President-General of Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Silas Onyima.

The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Awka, said Onyima was killed in his country home in Umuoji.

He said nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The spokesman said: “Yes, PG Umuoji was murdered last night, our operators have been deployed to the area to forestall a breakdown of law and order and ensure the safety of the people.

“No arrest had been made, investigation is ongoing and we are working with the locals.

“Our men had been deployed to the area and we are by this medium calling on the people of the community to stay calm as we are on top of the situation.”

