Police declares inspector wanted for alleged murder in Anambra

The Anambra State police command has declared a serving Inspector, Audu Omadefu, wanted for alleged murder in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

He wrote: “The Anambra State Police Command hereby declares AP No. 362178, Inspector Audu Omadefu WANTED for MURDER.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack convoy of Anambra politician, Chris Uba, two policemen, two others killed

“The Command urges any member of the public who sees the fugitive or has information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest Police Station or call the Command Control Room number 07039194332 or the PPRO on 08039334002.

“Any information given in this regard shall be treated with utmost confidentiality.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now