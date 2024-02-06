Insecurity: Senate to meet service chiefs Wednesday

The Senate will meet the service chiefs on the country’s security challenges on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Adetokunbo Abiru, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

He also explained why the interface between the committee and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso was postponed.

Abiru said that the meeting with Cardoso was shifted to Friday since Wednesday and Thursday had been slated for grilling of the service chiefs.

The Senate had last week summoned the service chiefs to explain measures being deployed to address the worsening security situation in the country.

He said: “After waiting for close to two hours for the CBN governor on the planned interface, we have resolved to postpone it to Friday by 9:00 a.m. prompt.

“The postponement of the interface between our committee and the CBN governor arose from the fact that he and other managers of the nation’s economy have been interfacing with our colleagues in the House of Representatives since morning without knowing when exactly the session will end.

“We would have fixed Wednesday or Thursday as a new day for the interface but the Senate as a whole has fixed the two days for very critical and constructive engagement with the service chiefs.

“This made us eventually settle for Friday for interface with the CBN governor.”

