PDP blasts APC for politicising protests against economic hardship in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for politicising protests by Nigerians against the economic hardship in the country.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, had earlier on Tuesday accused the opposition of inciting Nigerians against President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the rising prices of food items and others in the country.

This followed Monday’s protests by women and children in Niger State against the rising cost of living and insecurity in the country.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the major opposition party decried the APC’s insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians.

The statement read: “The action of the APC in threatening Nigerians for exercising their democratic and Constitutional right to protest in the face of misrule, agonising poverty, hunger, killings, and other harrowing experiences under the Tinubu administration shows that the APC is insensitive and relishes the life-discounting situation in the country.

“It is an assault on the sensibility of the people that rather than providing answers to how the Tinubu-led APC government in a space of nine months, turned the nation’s economy upside down leading to terrifying food scarcity and catastrophic high cost of living, the APC is seeking to label and clamp down on the suffering masses.

“The APC is insensitive to the fact that because of its policies more than 104 million citizens have sunk deeper into poverty; Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals with families now going to bed on empty stomachs as poverty rate soars to over 46%.

“Any government that has an idea of macro-economic policy management ought to have recognized that the suffocating policies of abrupt increase in the pump price of petroleum products, high cost of electricity and arbitrary floating of the Naira as executed by the Tinubu administration without due considerations, would have excruciating consequences to the economy as being witnessed today.

“These thoughtless policies by President Tinubu and the APC are responsible for the crippling of the productive sector with a 28% inflation rate, crashing of the Naira from N167 to over N1,500 to a Dollar, closure of millions of businesses and mass exodus of international companies from Nigeria resulting to a distressing 41% unemployment rate and unbearable pressure on millions of families across the country.

“Is it not provocative that in the last eight years and nine months, instead of deploying the nation’s resources for the improvement of critical infrastructure and the productive sectors, Nigerians have witnessed massive looting of over N20 trillion by APC leaders and its officials in government through direct pillaging of government vaults, budget padding, contract inflation, oil subsidy scam, palliative racketeering and phony programs which have no benefit and consequence to the lives of the citizens?

“Moreover, the APC and the Tinubu administration have remained insensitive to the mass killings, kidnapping, and other acts of terrorism ravaging the country without proffering any concrete action plan and policies to address this multifarious consuming carnage.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now