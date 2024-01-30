Senate invites service chiefs over escalating insecurity

The Senate on Tuesday summoned the service chiefs over the escalating insecurity in the country.

This followed a motion on the security situation in the country raised by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the plenary in Abuja.

The Red Chamber resumed after a one-month recess on Tuesday.

The lawmakers immediately into the executive session after Bamidele raised the motion and unanimously resolved to invite the service chiefs to brief them on the measures being taken to check the killings and abduction of Nigerians across the country.

Those expected to appear before the senators are the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The move followed the Monday’s killing of three monarchs in Ekiti State.

The traditional rulers – Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsakin, and Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola – were killed by armed men between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni local government area of the state on Monday night.

They were returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti when the hoodlums waylaid them.

The same day, armed men abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school in the state.

