News
Senate invites service chiefs over escalating insecurity
The Senate on Tuesday summoned the service chiefs over the escalating insecurity in the country.
This followed a motion on the security situation in the country raised by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the plenary in Abuja.
The Red Chamber resumed after a one-month recess on Tuesday.
The lawmakers immediately into the executive session after Bamidele raised the motion and unanimously resolved to invite the service chiefs to brief them on the measures being taken to check the killings and abduction of Nigerians across the country.
Those expected to appear before the senators are the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.
READ ALSO: Senate to invite Wike over Abuja kidnapping crisis
The move followed the Monday’s killing of three monarchs in Ekiti State.
The traditional rulers – Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsakin, and Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola – were killed by armed men between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni local government area of the state on Monday night.
They were returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti when the hoodlums waylaid them.
The same day, armed men abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...