FG evacuates another 327 Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government on Tuesday evacuated 327 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The Chargé D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said 165 of the returnees were freed from detention facilities in Tripoli, while others were stranded in the country.

The envoy added that the evacuees were repatriated in two batches from Tripoli International Airport and Benina International Airport, Benghazi, on Tuesday evening.

He revealed that the evacuees would arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on the same day.

The federal government has evacuated over 5,000 Nigerians from the North African country since 2023.

Musa said: “Today, the Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), conducted another evacuation exercise, repatriating 327 stranded Nigerians in two different categories from Libya.

“The category of 165 evacuees who were airlifted from Tripoli International Airport, Libya, included those released from detention facilities, and they included 108 women, 52 men, four infants, and one child.

“The other 162 evacuees included 95 women, 30 men, 19 infants, and 18 children, who were stranded in Libya, and they departed for Nigeria from the Benina International Airport in Benghazi, Libya.

“Both batches of evacuees are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on the same day.

“Government officials from relevant agencies will be waiting on ground to receive and reintegrate them into the Nigerian society upon their arrival.

“This is the first evacuation of the year; we anticipate that more evacuation exercises will be carried out in the course of the year, in fulfillment of the Federal Government’s pledge not to abandon any of its citizens abroad.”

