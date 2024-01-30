Senate adjourns plenary again till February 6

The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary till February 6 over the bye-elections in some states across the country.

The upper legislative chamber resumed after a one-month recess on Tuesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct bye-elections in nine states across the country on February 3.

The elections were designed to fill seats that became vacant following the death and resignation of some lawmakers at national and state levels.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the adjournment at the end of the plenary in Abuja.

He said: “In view of the elections in about 36 constituencies in the country, coming up on Saturday, both houses of the House of Representatives and the distinguished chamber of the Senate, we have agreed that we have less than 48 hours to partake in the campaigns which will close on Thursday by midnight.

“And therefore, this Senate stands adjourned till the 6th day of February 2024 at 11:00 a.m. prompt.”

