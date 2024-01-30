Insecurity: Presidency tackles Atiku for demanding Tinubu’s resignation

The Presidency on Tuesday condemned ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s demand for President Bola Tinubu’s resignation over the escalating insecurity in the country.

Atiku had in a post on his X platform earlier on Tuesday decried the handling of the country’s security challenges by the current administration.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election urged the president to resign if he cannot address the problem.

He wrote: “If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another Tourist-in-Chief.

“The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy.”

However, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, to the President, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement in Abuja said his principal was on top of the security situation in the country contrary to claims by the former vice president.

READ ALSO: Atiku says worsening poverty, hunger fueling Nigeria’s security crisis

He described the PDP chieftain’s demand as reckless and unnecessary from an elder statesman.

The statement read: “We like to believe that Alhaji Atiku is still not nursing the hangover of his electoral defeat and now latches on any issue to attack President Tinubu.

“President Tinubu did not travel without informing Nigerians of his whereabouts. He announced a private visit to France and announced a return date.

“While in France, President Tinubu has been following developments at home and he is on top of the situation in the country. Today’s inauguration of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage bore his imprimatur.

“He is in constant touch with his officials and security chiefs and has directed them to stamp out every form of criminality in the country.

“If Alhaji Atiku is really concerned about security issues and not playing cheap politics, he should have known that President Tinubu is on top of issues and working hard to restore peace to every part of our country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now