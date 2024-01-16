Atiku says worsening poverty, hunger fueling Nigeria’s security crisis

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has linked the escalating insecurity plaguing Nigeria to deepening poverty and hunger across the country.

In a post on his social media platform, X, on Monday, Atiku expressed strong condemnation of the recent killings of Nabeeha, one of the six sisters abducted in Abuja, and Folorunsho Ariyo, another victim of kidnapping.

He described the incidents as sad and called on the federal government to “address the dire security situation” in the country.

“The escalating violence and lawlessness in our nation deeply distresses me as bandits and kidnappers continue their reign of terror unchecked,” Atiku said.

“Our youths and innocent citizens are being murdered daily. Just last Saturday, we lost Nabeeha to her captors. Yesterday, the tragedy deepened with the murder of more victims, including Folorunsho Ariyo, a 13-year-old student.

“Folorunsho was one of ten people kidnapped from Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, on January 7th, 2024.

“It is obvious that the worsening poverty and hunger in the land is escalating the level of kidnapping and insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in Abuja, the federal capital.

“When the government fails to fulfil its constitutional obligations of protecting the lives and property of citizens, it is an invitation to kidnappers and other criminal elements to have a free rein visiting houses and hotels in and around the capital city, kidnapping citizens without resistance. This is a sad development.

“It is imperative that the authorities address this dire security situation urgently to regain the trust of the Nigerian people.

“While I mourn with the deceased families, I pray to the Almighty to comfort them, grant the dead eternal peace and protect our nation.”

Atiku’s call for addressing poverty and hunger as crucial aspects of tackling insecurity resonates with analysts and commentators who argue that sustainable solutions require a multi-pronged approach. Investing in social safety nets, job creation initiatives, and improving access to education and healthcare are seen as essential steps towards mitigating the vulnerabilities that fuel crime and violence.

While the government has pledged to prioritize security and implement economic reforms, the effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen. The recent escalation in violence underscores the urgency of demonstrable progress in addressing the complex web of factors contributing to Nigeria’s security challenges.

