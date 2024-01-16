Pantami decries non-usage of NIN-SIM linkage to combat crime by security agencies

The immediate past Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has expressed disappointment over the non-utilisation of the National Identity Number (NIN) linked to Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data by security agencies in the country to combat crime, especially kidnappings and phone-related offences.

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had, in 2020 directed the linking of SIM cards to the NIN of every citizen.

Pantami expressed his disappointment in tweets on Monday in reaction to a Sunday tweet by a former Media Aide to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, who raised the alarm about the ongoing surge in kidnappings for ransom, calling for new legislation or the revision of existing laws to enforce the death penalty as punishment for banditry and kidnapping.

Pantami, while responding, blamed security agencies for not utilising the NIN-SIM data to tackle rising kidnapping for ransom and banditry.

“NIN-SIM policy has been working. However, the relevant institutions fighting criminality are to be requested to ensure they utilise it effectively when a crime is committed.

“Lack of utilising it is the main problem, not the policy,” Pantami said.

The former minister also claimed that criminals threatened his life for reintroducing the policy.

He said: “On the lack of utilisation, I am more worried than anyone, as my life was threatened by criminals for reintroducing it, including on BBC Hausa and national dailies; I resisted and ensured its implementation.

“If it is not being utilised by the relevant institutions in charge of securing lives and property, then I am more frustrated than any person, as I sacrificed my life and ignored all the threats to my life. This is just a point out of 100 on the policy.”

Pantami, it will be recalled, championed the NIN registration policy under Buhari’s administration, vowing that linking citizens’ NIN to their SIMs would be a crucial tool in combating banditry, kidnapping, and phone-related crimes.

