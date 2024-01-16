Edo: Shaibu’s aide narrates how gun wielding hoodlums vandalised campaign bus

The campaign cordinator of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu in the Ward 10, Esan West Local Government Area of the State, Otoide Abas, has narrated how gun wielding hoodlums vandalised one of their campaign buses in Ekpoma on Sunday night.

According to him, the vandalised vehicle has been retrieved by the police for investigation.

Shaibu is an aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming governorship election later in the year. This has, however, pitched him against his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is not favourably disposed to his ambition.

Abas disclosed that Shaibu’s campaign bus was destroyed on Sunday night after a meeting of his supporters in Illeh, Ward 10.

He said: “We had just concluded a meeting with Ward 10 (Illeh) PDP faithful when the incident occurred. We started the meeting at about 5 pm and we finished a few minutes before 6 pm.

“After the meeting, we went in the Sienna bus given to us by Comrade Shaibu to Ekpoma to meet with other supporters and we decided to make a quick stop at the local market square in Ekpoma to purchase some beef barbecue (Suya).

“We were standing by where we wanted to buy something when we saw about seven boys come down from a bus packed close by and started shooting; we all ran for safety and they went to where we parked the bus and destroyed it.

“The police retrieved the vehicle that night and as I am talking to you, I am in the police station because I was told to report today (Monday).”

It will be recalled that in December 2023, Shaibu lamented the vandalism of his campaign billboard in the Ring Road area of Benin, the state capital, alleging that it was a state-sponsored attack to frustrate his governorship ambition.

