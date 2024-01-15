Police arraigns ex-Kaduna Assembly member for alleged N30m fraud

Police on Monday arraigned a former member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Suleiman Dabo, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged N30 million fraud.

He was arraigned on a seven-count fraud charge alongside his company, Ohman International Venture Limited.

The police alleged that the ex-lawmaker and his company, sometime in 2017 conspired to obtain the money by false pretence from one Mrs. Folashade .S. Mojeolaoluwa.

The offence, according to the police, was punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act and Section 15(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act LFN 2011, among others.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

READ ALSO: Police arrests fake soldier, robbery suspect in Nasarawa

The police counsel, Mathew Omosun, urged the court to remand the ex-lawmaker to a correctional centre following his non-guilty plea.

But Dabo’s counsel, A.S. Egene, opposed the application.

Egene said there was a pending bail application before the court dated November 3, 2021.

In a short ruling, Justice James Omotosho remanded the ex-lawmaker at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the ruling on his bail application.

He consequently fixed February 5 for ruling on the bail application.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now