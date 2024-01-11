Metro
Police arrests fake soldier, robbery suspect in Nasarawa
Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested a fake soldier, Muhammed Halidu, in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, told journalists on Thursday in Lafia that Halidu was arrested in full military camouflage by soldiers in the Awe local government area of the state and handed over to the police.
He added that the impersonator claimed to be a soldier attached to the 231 Battalion in Biu, Borno State.
Nansel said: “Preliminary investigation proved otherwise and we discovered that the suspect was only impersonating.
“Investigation shows that the suspect has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext that he would secure their enlistment into the Nigeria Army.
“The suspect attempted to join the military in the past but could not make it and thereafter began impersonating as an officer.”
He revealed that police operatives also arrested a notorious armed robber at the Fadaman Bauna community of Lafia local government area of the state on January 1.
“Acting on credible information, the police anti-robbery team intercepted three young men suspected to be armed robbers riding on an unregistered motorcycle in Fadaman Bauna.
“Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums abandoned the motorcycle and took to flight but were given a hot chase, and one Kabiru Yusuf was arrested while two others escaped
“One AK47 rifle and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspect,” the spokesman added.
