Police identifies officer who shot man dead at Lagos fuel station

The Lagos State Police Command has identified the police officer who shot dead one Toheeb Eniafe at a petrol station in the state.

Eniafe was shot dead during a stampede at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling station in the Obalende area of Lagos on Wednesday night.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Police detain cops who allegedly killed corper in Ogbomoso

He said: “The person behind the shooting has been identified as a police officer serving at Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 17, Lion Building, Lagos.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further findings will be made available.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is working with the family of the deceased to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now