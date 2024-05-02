Metro
Police identifies officer who shot man dead at Lagos fuel station
The Lagos State Police Command has identified the police officer who shot dead one Toheeb Eniafe at a petrol station in the state.
Eniafe was shot dead during a stampede at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling station in the Obalende area of Lagos on Wednesday night.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.
READ ALSO: Police detain cops who allegedly killed corper in Ogbomoso
He said: “The person behind the shooting has been identified as a police officer serving at Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 17, Lion Building, Lagos.
“Investigation is still ongoing and further findings will be made available.
“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is working with the family of the deceased to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”
