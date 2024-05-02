NSCDC arrests quack doctor over death of pregnant woman in Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a fake doctor, Oladiti Saheed, over the death of a pregnant woman in Osun State.

NSCDC accused the 32-year-old of parading himself as a medical doctor without the required qualifications for the past six years.

The agency’s Commandant in the state, Dr. Akintayo Adaralewa, paraded the suspect before journalists on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said that the suspect whose highest qualification was Secondary School Certificate allegedly attended to the victim during labour in his hospital which led to her death.

Adaralewa said that the victim who was nine months and three weeks pregnant visited the suspect’s hospital located at No. 2, Ororuwo town, Boripe local government area of the state on April 15.

The commandant said: “The suspect in his confessional statement said that the pregnant woman visited his hospital because she could not continue ante-natal at her previous hospital due to misunderstanding with her husband.

“The suspect attended to the victim and told her to come back when she start feeling signs of labour.

“On April 18, the victim fell into labour and was taken to the suspect’s hospital where she was delivered of a baby.

“The victim thereafter developed complications and was later rushed to a nearby hospital; painfully, she was pronounced dead on arrival.”

“Discreet investigation revealed that the suspect also engaged in the training of people to become quack doctor with the payment of N5,000.

“He was not registered by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and did not employ the service of any registered medical personnel to work in the so-called hospital.

“The suspect will face the full wrath of the law at the end of the investigations.”

