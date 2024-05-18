NSCDC destroys illegal refinery, recovers 100,000 litres of oil in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismantled an illegal refinery with more than 100,000 litres of crude oil in Adobi settlement, Etche local government area of Rivers State.

The NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja that the site was uncovered by the Commandant-General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGsSIS) led by Mr. Dandaura Appolos.

On his part, Apollos said the operation followed reports that some suspects had vandalised a multinational company’s wellhead in the community.

He said: “We value and protect our informants and the information received is always treated with caution, confidentiality and prompt alertness.

“As soon as we arrived at the scene, the suspects took to their heels but we were able to arrest one 32-year-old Godspower Oyibo, male, from Delta.

“He is currently assisting us with further investigation and shall be charged to court after interrogation.

“Exhibits impounded from the site include one yellow Robin EY 20 pumping machine, galvanised metal pipes, long large hoses, already vandalised well heads, and stolen crude worth 100,000 litres stored in reservoirs.

“Others are calibrated surface tanks, processed AGO in cooking pots and metal buckets.”

