Shettima tasks governors on socio-economic development

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday urged state governors to prioritise human and capital development programmes to fast-track sustainable socio-economic development in the country.

The Vice President made the call during the inauguration of the remodelled Government House in Bauchi.

The event was attended by governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).

He said the state governments were vital for human development and social change to address challenges in healthcare, education, and security.

Shettima said: “Development indices in many Nigeria states lag behind the global standards and effective value-driven political leadership is necessary to improve.

“By promoting the right values across schools, institutions, and government agencies, state governments can lay a solid foundation for future progress.

“It is incumbent upon all of us in positions of authority to take interventions in developing governance infrastructure as a catalyst to harmonise and supervise our policy-making process in the country.”

He commended Governor Mohammed for reconstructing the Government House.

The vice president also praised the North-East governors for their comradeship, sense of purpose, commitment, and urged them to be more united to face the challenges of underdevelopment in the region.

