News
Shettima tasks lawyers on rule of law, judicial autonomy
Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday urged lawyers to be unwavering in their defense of the rule of law, justice, and judicial autonomy.
He made the call at the 30th anniversary celebration of Yusuf Ali & Co, a law firm owned by renowned legal luminary, Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN), in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Shettima, who delivered a keynote address titled: “Justice, Truth and Our Divergent Pursuits of the Ideal Political System,” applauded President Bola Tinubu’s non-interference in election exercises.
He also commended Tinubu for his refusal to use state instruments to protect perceived allies on trial.
READ ALSO: Wike accuses Nigerian govt of dishonesty over institution of judicial autonomy
“This commitment to the principle of separation of powers binds us. We shall continue to adhere to it.
“We shall trust you (lawyers), to do your part in the service of the nation,” he stated.
Shettima noted that President Tinubu’s hands-off approach had strengthened Nigeria’s democracy and set a precedent for future administrations to uphold the independence of the judiciary.
He urged legal practitioners to emulate such ethos, adding that true lawyers are those who meticulously prepare for court, argue based on facts and legal principles, and courageously challenge injustice wherever it exists.
